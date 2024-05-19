GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

GP stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

