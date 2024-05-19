Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,502.05

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $144,502.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,035.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.05 or 0.00732524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00123513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00202399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00098503 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.