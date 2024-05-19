Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Increases Dividend to $2.60 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.5963 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

