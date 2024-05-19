Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.00.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $5.727 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

