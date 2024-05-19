Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.00

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and traded as high as $53.37. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 44,985 shares changing hands.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
