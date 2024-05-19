Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 5,377 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $2,332,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.04. 1,180,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $267.25.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.