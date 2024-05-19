Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.60. 961,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,778. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day moving average of $253.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

