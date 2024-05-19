Hamel Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

