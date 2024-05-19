Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

