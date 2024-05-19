Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $17,171,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HASI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 761,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.