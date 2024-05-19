Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Trading Up 0.3%

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

