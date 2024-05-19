HC Wainwright Cuts Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target to $2.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 10.9 %

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

