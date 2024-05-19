HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

RMTI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 298.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.