HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 1.4 %
RMTI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.
