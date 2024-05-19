HC Wainwright Weighs in on FlexShopper, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 9.68. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

