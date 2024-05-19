HC Wainwright Weighs in on FlexShopper, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FlexShopper in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FlexShopper’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.