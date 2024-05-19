Head to Head Survey: Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orosur Mining and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($0.01) -19.05 Koninklijke Vopak $1.54 billion N/A $493.20 million $3.97 9.97

Koninklijke Vopak has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -16.71% Koninklijke Vopak 32.95% 12.70% 6.15%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Orosur Mining and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Orosur Mining has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orosur Mining and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak beats Orosur Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.