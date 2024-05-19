HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 28,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 54,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

About HeartCore Enterprises

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. HeartCore Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.