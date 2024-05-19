Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 71,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 84,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
