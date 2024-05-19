Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 71,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 84,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 409.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 463,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

