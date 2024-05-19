Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,130 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Hillenbrand worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 298,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

