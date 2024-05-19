Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CRO Sells $22,063.92 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $22,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,687.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yuval Harry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60.

Hippo Stock Performance

HIPO opened at $17.54 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hippo by 79.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,459 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

