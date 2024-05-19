Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.36. 56,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,476,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Hitek Global Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Hitek Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

