Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $392.74 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

