Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$17.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.77.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.2 %

HBM stock opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.