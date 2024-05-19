Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $356.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

