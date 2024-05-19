Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) & Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 7.14 -$186.77 million N/A N/A Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.56 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.57

Stronghold Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 5 0 2.67 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hut 8 and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hut 8 currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 189.05%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Hut 8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% Stronghold Digital Mining 3.58% 27.19% 9.94%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Hut 8 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

