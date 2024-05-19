ICON Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $221.52 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 996,410,024 coins and its circulating supply is 996,410,025 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

