Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 26,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

