Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,691 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $595.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

