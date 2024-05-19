Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 1,169,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.95. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.17.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

