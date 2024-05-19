Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,719 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

