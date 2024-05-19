Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 19,900 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $44,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,248. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

