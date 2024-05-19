Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 39,995 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,995 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 413,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 60,106 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of MITK traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 984,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,398. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.