Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 20,420 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after buying an additional 789,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 451.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in NetEase by 6,493.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 279,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69,022 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

