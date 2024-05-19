Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,767.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,633.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,519.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.