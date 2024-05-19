Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,562. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

