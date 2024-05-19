Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPHFree Report) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 1.90% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 24,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,761. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $91.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $535.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

