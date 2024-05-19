Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 2,601,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

