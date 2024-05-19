Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

