Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.80 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $683,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 678,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,175.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.68. The company had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.20 and a 200-day moving average of $322.20. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.