Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.71. 4,450,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

