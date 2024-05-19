Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.66 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 467,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,798. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

