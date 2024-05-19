Independent Advisor Alliance Has $21.59 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

