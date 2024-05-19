Independent Advisor Alliance Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. 9,490,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925,826. The company has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

