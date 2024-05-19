Independent Advisor Alliance Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,833,000 after buying an additional 2,098,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,246,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 13,816.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $125.67. 3,954,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

