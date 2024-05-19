Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.60 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.