Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. 829,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,518. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

