Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $61,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 3,793,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

