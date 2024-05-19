Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.57. The company had a trading volume of 985,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

