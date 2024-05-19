Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,045 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Boeing by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,959,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

