Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.24. 1,956,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.81.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

