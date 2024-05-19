Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,700 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.17% of Dorchester Minerals worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $891,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 181.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.76. 27,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,346. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.782 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

